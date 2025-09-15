Overturned Tractor-Trailer Closes I-81 North In Cumberland County

The crash happened between Exit 52A for US 11 North in New Kingstown and Exit 57 for PA 114 in Mechanicsburg around 5:20 p.m., according to PennDOT.

All lanes of I-81 northbound are closed, and traffic is being diverted onto Route 11, authorities said. Drivers should expect heavy congestion and delays in both directions, with rubbernecking slowing southbound lanes.

The tractor-trailer was believed to be hauling tools when it overturned, officials said. A minor gas spill was reported at the scene.

At this time, authorities have not said if other vehicles were involved or if there are any injuries.

Lane restrictions are also in place on I-81 southbound between Exit 57 and Exit 52 for the Pennsylvania Turnpike in Middlesex, officials added.

The closure is expected to last through 10 p.m. Monday while crews clear the scene.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Camp Hill and receive free news updates.