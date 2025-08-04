Omar Marlow, 24, was discovered unresponsive in his cell on Saturday, Aug. 2, Superintendent Lindsy Kendall said in the release. Prison staff began life-saving measures until medical personnel arrived, and Lower Allen EMS provided advanced support, but Marlow was pronounced dead at 9:25 p.m.

Marlow was serving a four- to eight-year sentence for Robbery with Serious Bodily Injury from Chester County, according to the DOC. His minimum date was set for June 12, 2027, and his maximum date for June 12, 2031. He had been in DOC custody since Sept. 13, 2023.

In line with state policy, Pennsylvania State Police have been notified and will conduct an investigation. The official cause of death will be determined by the Cumberland County Coroner’s Office, officials said.

Marlow’s next of kin has been notified.

His family is invited share information about his life, funeral, any fundraisers or photos with Daily Voice by emailing jpikora@dailyvoice.com.

