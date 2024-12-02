Mostly Cloudy 38°

Multiple Crashes Snarl Traffic On PA 581 East Near Camp Hill (Developing)

Two crashes along PA 581 eastbound caused major delays near Exit 5: US 15 S - US 11/15 N Gettysburg/Camp Hill on Monday, Dec. 2, leaving drivers stranded in long backups during the afternoon commute.

The scene of the tag delays in Camp Hill. 

 Photo Credit: 511PA/PennDOT
Jillian Pikora
The first crash occurred around 2:05 p.m., approximately one mile west of Exit 5, creating a traffic disruption expected to clear by 3:30 p.m., PennDOT said. Just 15 minutes later, a second crash near the exit led to lane restrictions anticipated to last until 3:45 p.m.

Motorists traveling through the area are advised to find alternate routes as emergency crews work to clear the scene and investigate the incidents.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

