Multiple Crashes Snarl Traffic On PA 581 East Near Camp Hill (Developing)

The first crash occurred around 2:05 p.m., approximately one mile west of Exit 5, creating a traffic disruption expected to clear by 3:30 p.m., PennDOT said. Just 15 minutes later, a second crash near the exit led to lane restrictions anticipated to last until 3:45 p.m.

Motorists traveling through the area are advised to find alternate routes as emergency crews work to clear the scene and investigate the incidents.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

