Mexican Drug Cartel Linked To Methamphetamine Sales Across Central PA, 55 People Charged: DA

The charges are the results of "Operation Speed Bump" as a reference to stopping "speed" a nickname for meth from coming into the Commonwealth.

The operation began in January 2024 after multiple overdoses from a higher quality meth.

"What the detectives are telling me is that the quality of the methamphetamine they are seizing is consistent with methamphetamine being produced by cartels in Mexico and smuggled into the United States," DA McCormack said.

The operation resulted in the following seizures, purchases, and arrests:

Cocaine/Crack - 316 grams

Methamphetamine - 7,751 grams/17 pounds

Heroin/fentanyl - 9 grams

Search warrants - 25

Arrests prior to 9/11/24 - 24

Arrest warrants issued on 9/11/24 - 31

The Cumberland County’s drug task force led the operation with assistance from police departments across the county, as well as state police, U.S. Marshals, and probation officers.

The operation was only the first phase of a broader investigation into significant drug activity in the area, the DA said.

