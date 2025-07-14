Man Wanted By State Police Caught In Camp Hill Park

Camp Hill officers encountered the 46-year-old man — who has no fixed address — at Siebert Park around 12:50 p.m. on Monday after he was spotted acting suspiciously, according to a department press release.

Police later confirmed the man was wanted on active arrest warrants from Pennsylvania State Police and State Parole, tied to robbery and drug charges.

He was arrested without incident and transported to Cumberland County Prison, police said.

