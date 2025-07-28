Lithium-Ion Battery Explosion Sparks Car Fire In Cumberland County: Fire Officials

UAFD said crews were dispatched earlier in the day after reports of a car fire in the neighborhood. Chief 1, Squad 23, Fire Police 23, Upper Allen Police, and EMS responded to the scene.

When firefighters arrived, they found the blaze had been caused by a lithium-ion battery from a backpack vacuum that had exploded inside the vehicle, officials said. The fire left the interior of the car with significant damage.

Authorities are using the incident as a reminder about the risks posed by lithium-ion batteries if they are damaged or overheated. "This is a good reminder to always handle and store lithium-ion batteries safely," UAFD stated.

UAFD thanked responding crews for their quick action to control the situation.

