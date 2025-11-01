Kelly McCoy Gibson, 36, of Camp Hill — who also goes by Kelly McCoy-Gibson — was charged in Cumberland County with three counts of Felony Rape – Forcible Compulsion, three counts of Felony Involuntary Deviate Sexual Intercourse – Forcible Compulsion, three counts of Felony Sexual Assault, three counts of Felony Aggravated Indecent Assault – Forcible Compulsion, and Misdemeanor Terroristic Threats, according to the docket filed by Pennsylvania State Police Carlisle Barracks on Sunday, Oct. 26

Rape Charges Filed At SCI Camp Hill

According to the affidavit of probable cause, Trooper Darnell Williams said the assaults occurred inside SCI Camp Hill on Wednesday, Sept. 3, where Gibson allegedly attacked another inmate identified as Sean Koehler.

Court filings say Gibson “engaged in sexual intercourse and deviate sexual intercourse with the victim by forcible compulsion,” threatening violence if Koehler resisted. Police gathered statements from other inmates, as well as medical evaluations confirming the victim’s injuries and treatment for potential sexually transmitted infections.

The case remains active and Gibson was awaiting preliminary arraignment as of Friday, Oct. 31, before Magisterial District Judge Christopher Delozier, records show.

Upper Darby Lockup Assault: Choked Officer, Damaged Camera

In a prior case from Delaware County, Gibson was charged in Upper Darby Township after attacking police officers during a violent outburst in the police station holding cell, according to a criminal complaint filed by Sgt. Francis Devine.

Officers said Gibson, then 35, was brought into the lockup by SEPTA Transit Police on an active New Jersey warrant from Camden County. Once inside the cell, he became irritable and began demanding food. After several verbal warnings, he allegedly soaked toilet paper in the cell’s toilet and molded it over the ceiling surveillance camera, blocking officers’ view.

Police re-entered the cell to restrain him, ordering him to place his hands on his head. Gibson refused and began cursing and threatening officers, according to the affidavit. As officers applied a leg shackle to his bed, Gibson lunged forward and grabbed Sgt. Devine by the throat, squeezing with great force.

Lt. Tarozzi rushed in to assist, and the two struggled as Gibson struck both officers. Five officers were ultimately needed to subdue him and place him in wrist restraints.

Devine suffered bruising to his neck, and Tarozzi had abrasions to his wrist following the attack. Gibson was charged with Felony Aggravated Assault, Strangulation, Institutional Vandalism, and Harassment, according to the Delaware County docket.

He was arraigned by District Judge Wendy B. Roberts, who set bail at $250,000, which he was unable to post. He was sent to the George W. Hill Correctional Facility, pending a preliminary hearing before District Judge Benjamin Johns on Oct. 24, 2024.

Prior Criminal History

Gibson’s criminal record also includes prior convictions in Clearfield, Centre, and Lehigh counties dating back more than a decade, including Aggravated Harassment by Prisoner and Simple Assault charges, according to court summaries reviewed by Daily Voice.

Related SCI Camp Hill Assault

Court documents obtained by Daily Voice also show another inmate, Malco Rosado, 31, of Huntingdon County, was charged in a separate incident at SCI Camp Hill after allegedly punching a corrections officer in the face, causing injury. Rosado is charged with Felony Aggravated Assault on a Designated Individual, according to the affidavit filed Sunday, Oct. 26, 2025.

Gibson remains held on active charges across multiple counties, including the newly filed sexual assault case in Cumberland County, court records show.

