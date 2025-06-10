'I Love Nazi' Sticker Placed On Tesla Leads To Arrest Of PA DHS Award-Winning Director: Police

Offensive Stickers Caught On Tesla Surveillance Footage

Surveillance footage from the victim’s truck shows Melusky placing two bumper stickers — one reading “I love Nazi” and another “Ask me about my microscopic penis” — on the vehicle between 8:09 and 8:20 p.m., according to the police report. The victim, who reported the incident to police on April 21, said the stickers damaged the Tesla’s custom wrap, causing $3,710 in repair costs. Video evidence also captured the suspect walking back to his car, and police say the license plate linked the vehicle to Melusky.

DHS Director Identified As Suspect, Arrested

Following an investigation, authorities identified Melusky as the man in the video and filed criminal charges. He was arrested on Thursday, May 16. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Wednesday, June 26. Melusky is the Director of Program Operations for the Pennsylvania Department of Human Services (DHS), Bureau of Community Services. He was one of more than 100 employees honored in January 2025 with the DHS Secretary’s Award for Excellence by Secretary Dr. Val Arkoosh.

Award-Winning Work Now Overshadowed By Charges

The prestigious award is given annually to DHS staff who demonstrate leadership, innovation, and commitment to the department’s mission. Melusky was specifically recognized for co-developing a new risk management system aimed at improving safety for Pennsylvanians with intellectual disabilities and autism. You can read more about him on his website.

