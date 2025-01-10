I-81 Truck Fire Forces Firefighters In Central PA To Unload Hundreds Of Packages (Photos)

The fire broke out on a truck trailer traveling northbound on I-81 at 3:51 p.m. Wednesday, according to the fire company.

Crews found smoldering flames above the axles, officials said. In order to fully extinguish the fire, firefighters had to unload hundreds of packages by hand. The area was soaked to prevent the fire from reigniting.

The operation lasted about an hour, with firefighters from Union Fire Company and Silver Spring Community Fire Company assisting, authorities said.

No injuries were reported.

