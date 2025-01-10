Fair 31°

I-81 Truck Fire Forces Firefighters In Central PA To Unload Hundreds Of Packages (Photos)

A truck fire on Interstate 81 near Exit 52 forced firefighters to unload hundreds of packages by hand to extinguish smoldering flames, New Kingstown Fire Company announced.

The package on Interstate 81 after the tractor trailer caught on fire

The package on Interstate 81 after the tractor trailer caught on fire

 Photo Credit: New Kingston FC
The inside of the trailer after the fire on Interstate 81

The inside of the trailer after the fire on Interstate 81

 Photo Credit: New Kingston FC
Jillian Pikora
The fire broke out on a truck trailer traveling northbound on I-81 at 3:51 p.m. Wednesday, according to the fire company.

Crews found smoldering flames above the axles, officials said. In order to fully extinguish the fire, firefighters had to unload hundreds of packages by hand. The area was soaked to prevent the fire from reigniting.

The operation lasted about an hour, with firefighters from Union Fire Company and Silver Spring Community Fire Company assisting, authorities said.

No injuries were reported.

