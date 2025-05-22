Hospital Staff Assaulted By Harrisburg Man At Camp Hill ER: Police

Joshua Nathanial Dudley, 32, was charged after the violent encounter at the facility on North 21st Street around 3 a.m. on Saturday, April 12, 2025, according to East Pennsboro Township Police.

Officers were dispatched to the emergency department for an active assault involving hospital staff. The victim told investigators they had been attacked by a patient, police said.

Dudley was identified as the suspect and arrested at the scene. He was later taken to Cumberland County Prison, according to the release.

He has been charged with the following offenses:

Felony Aggravated Assault.

Misdemeanor Simple Assault.

Misdemeanor Recklessly Endangering Another Person.

Summary Disorderly Conduct.

His preliminary hearing was scheduled before Magisterial District Judge Sanderson, as noted in court records.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Camp Hill and receive free news updates.