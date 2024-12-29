Fog 51°

Head-On Crash Sends Two To Hospital In Upper Allen Township: Police

A head-on collision on South Market Street in Upper Allen Township sent two drivers to the hospital, Upper Allen Police said on Sunday, Dec. 29.

The scene of the head-on crash on South Market Street in Upper Allen Township above the PA Turnpike.

 Photo Credit: Upper Allen Township PD
An Upper Allen Township police vehicle on the scene of a crash.

 Photo Credit: Upper Allen Township PD
Jillian Pikora
Officers were called to the crash at the overpass above the Pennsylvania Turnpike on Saturday, Dec. 28, where they found one of the drivers had managed to extricate themselves from their vehicle despite initial reports of entrapment, police said.

Both drivers were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment of injuries sustained in the crash.

An investigation revealed one of the drivers crossed into oncoming traffic, causing the head-on collision, authorities said.

The Upper Allen Fire Department, Upper Allen Fire Police, and Penn State Health Life Lion EMS assisted at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation, police said.

