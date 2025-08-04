Hailley Marissa Hall, 27, of Camp Hill, faces a single Felony-2 charge of Endangering the Welfare of Children, according to court records.

The Cumberland County Children & Youth Services (CCCYS) reported to police that Hall had taken her son to Penn State Holy Spirit Hospital on Monday, June 9, claiming he swallowed Nyquil Cough Medicine. Toxicology tests revealed the child instead tested positive for cocaine, a Schedule II controlled substance not found in Nyquil.

The boy was later transferred to Penn State Health Children’s Hospital, where a second toxicology screen confirmed the cocaine ingestion, investigators said.

During a CCCYS interview, Hall told caseworkers she had left the child alone in a bedroom, where he got into her purse and opened the Nyquil. However, a drug test administered to Hall also came back positive for cocaine, according to the affidavit of probable cause.

Court records show Hall was arrested on Friday, Aug. 1, following a warrant issued on Monday, July 28. She appeared before Magisterial District Judge Elizabeth S. Beckley for a preliminary arraignment on Wednesday, July 30, where her bail was set at $5,000 unsecured.

Hall, who has previously lived in Carlisle and Shippensburg, is being represented by attorney Shawn Michael Stottlemyer of Carlisle. Her preliminary hearing is scheduled for Wednesday, Sept. 3, at 11:45 a.m. before Judge Beckley in Cumberland County.

Authorities ask anyone with additional information to contact the Camp Hill Police Department at 717-737-1570 or submit a tip through Crimewatch.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Camp Hill and receive free news updates.