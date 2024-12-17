Fog/Mist 47°

SHARE

Gas Leak Shuts Down Camp Hill Shopping Center: Police

A major gas leak has shut down the Camp Hill Shopping Center, prompting emergency crews to respond and forcing all stores to close, authorities said.

Police lights.

Police lights.

 Photo Credit: Canva/MattGush
Jillian Pikora
Email me Read More Stories

The incident occurred at the shopping center located on the 100 block of South 32nd Street in Camp Hill, Cumberland County, on Tuesday, Dec. 17 at 12:29 p.m., according to a release from Camp Hill police.

Emergency responders are on the scene, and officials are asking the public to avoid the area until further notice.

“All stores are closed,” police said in the statement.

Updates will be provided as more information becomes available.

This is a developing story. Check back for possible updates. 

to follow Daily Voice Camp Hill and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE