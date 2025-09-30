A warrant was issued for Gabriel Alejandro Ceville, 25, on charges of indecent exposure and false reports to law enforcement authorities on , the Lower Allen Township Police Department announced on Friday, Sept.

Officers were dispatched to the mall’s security office at 3506 Capital City Mall Drive in Camp Hill on Thursday, June 19, at 7:13 p.m., after a woman reported seeing a man masturbating inside a vehicle while staring at her. She told police the driver honked his horn before she witnessed the act through the open car door.

Investigators traced the North Carolina registration of the vehicle to Ceville, who confirmed he had been at the mall that day. Police later received reports on June 20 and June 21 of similar incidents and discovered that the 911 calls reporting those cases were made by Ceville himself, according to forensic analysis.

The Army soldier was training at Fort Indiantown Gap at the time of the alleged crimes. Authorities said they also linked him to a similar exposure report in Dauphin County.

Ceville is no stranger to court proceedings. In 2023, he was tried in a high-profile military court case at Fort Liberty, North Carolina, accused in the death of his 8-month-old daughter, Misty Delatorre. An autopsy ruled her death a homicide caused by blunt force trauma, but a jury of his peers found him not guilty of domestic abuse and unpremeditated murder in early 2024, according to ABC11.

Misty’s mother, Alina Delatorre, told ABC11 after the verdict that she was outraged by the acquittal, saying, “I feel like they failed Misty. Now he gets to live his life as if Misty never existed.” She vowed to pursue a civil case against Ceville.

Court records in Cumberland County show the warrant for Ceville’s arrest remains active as of Tuesday, Sept. 30. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the Lower Allen Township Police Department.

