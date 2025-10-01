Fatal Fire In Cumberland County Leaves Man Dead Outside Home

Emergency crews responded to a fire on Grahams Wood Road near Wildwood Road in Upper Frankford Township around 4 p.m., according to Pennsylvania State Police and Cumberland County dispatchers.

The Cumberland County Coroner’s Office confirmed the man was discovered dead outside the residence. No other injuries were reported.

Fire crews from Cumberland and Perry counties battled the blaze until 7:45 p.m., the Upper Frankford Township Volunteer Fire Company said. Multiple EMS units also responded to the scene.

The Cumberland County Coroner’s Office, Pennsylvania State Police, and the State Police Fire Marshal Unit are investigating the fire.

