The crash happened around 4:39 a.m. near mile marker 5.1, Pennsylvania State Police said in a report.

Hector Hernandez, 56, of York City, was on the back of a construction vehicle picking up cones when a double trailer 2018 Freightliner Cascadia entered the closed right lane and struck the work crew's truck, according to PennDOT spokesperson Dave Thompson. Hernandez was transported to Penn State Holy Spirit Hospital by ambulance, where he was pronounced dead.

Another construction worker, Ricky West, 63, of York City, was also injured. His current condition has not been released.

State police say the construction vehicles were properly lit and marked at the time of the crash, and warning signs and cones were visible.

The Freightliner first struck one construction vehicle, then another, scattering debris and damaging a fourth vehicle behind them. Emergency crews from Hampden Township Fire and EMS, Lower Allen EMS, Penn State EMS, Silver Spring Fire Department, Camp Hill Fire Department, New Kingston Fire Police, and HJ Towing all responded to the scene.

Route 581 East was closed at Exit 3 for crash reconstruction and cleanup of spilled fuel and debris. The roadway reopened around 12:30 p.m., PennDOT officials said.

A GoFundMe page has been launched by Kerry McWilliams, a friend and co-worker, to support Hernandez’s family. As of Friday, April 18, more than $12,000 had been raised toward a $13,000 goal.

"Hector’s life was taken way too early in a tragic accident," the organizer wrote. "Let’s help the family during these hard times."

The crash remains under investigation by Pennsylvania State Police Trooper Ryan DeHaven.

