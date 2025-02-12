Enola Teen Charged In Hit-And-Run Crash On Route 15: Camp Hill Police

The crash happened on Route 15 North near the Route 581 West interchange at approximately 4:07 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 10, according to the Camp Hill Police Department.

Investigators said the teen struck another vehicle from behind and took off without stopping to exchange information. Officers later identified and charged him with Accidents Involving Damage to Attended Vehicle or Property, Careless Driving, and Following Too Closely.

Further details on the suspect or potential injuries were not immediately available.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Camp Hill and receive free news updates.