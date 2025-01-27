David Alexander Jordahl, 37, of Camp Hill, was face down with his knees tucked underneath him when mall security discovered him around 5:20 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 22, according to the Lower Allen Township Police Department.

Store employees told officers that Jordahl had been in that position for at least 15 minutes while his young child roamed The Shoe Department at 3592 Capital City Mall Drive unsupervised, authorities said.

When police arrived, they found Jordahl still with mall security. An investigation revealed that Jordahl was under the influence of drugs and admitted to driving to the mall with a suspended license, the release states.

Jordahl also had active arrest warrants and was taken into custody at the scene, police said. He was charged with Endangering the Welfare of Children, Public Drunkenness, and Driving While Operating Privilege Suspended or Revoked, court records show.

Jordahl was arrested on Thursday, Jan. 23 and was held in the Cumberland County Prison on $10,000 in bail.

