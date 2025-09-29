Darius Rashaad Hall, 34, of Lakewood, Washington, entered the Fulton Bank on Trindle Road in Camp Hill around 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 24, according to police.

Hall demanded money before smashing plexiglass and a computer screen with a hammer, investigators said. He fled in a vehicle but was tracked down by Lower Allen Township and West Shore Regional police near South 10th Street and Lowther Street in Lemoyne.

During the pursuit, Hall struck two police cars and assaulted two officers with his vehicle, police said. Both officers were treated for minor injuries.

Hall was apprehended near Hummel Avenue and South 10th Street and is facing felony robbery, aggravated assault, simple assault, criminal mischief, fleeing or attempting to elude an officer, accidents involving damage to property, theft by unlawful taking, reckless endangerment, and conspiracy charges.

His preliminary arraignment was held before Magisterial District Judge Mark Martin at 6 p.m. on Sept. 24. Bail was denied due to multiple felonies, flight risk, and his out-of-state residence, according to court records.

Hall remains held at Cumberland County Prison. His preliminary hearing is scheduled before Judge Elizabeth S. Beckley at 1:15 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 9.

The Camp Hill Police Department thanked Lower Allen Township, West Shore Regional, and Hampden Township police for assisting in the incident.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Camp Hill and receive free news updates.