Daniel James Brown, 25, was taken into custody after the Lower Allen Township Police served a warrant for his arrest on Sunday, Sept. 24, 2024, according to police records.

Brown, along with co-suspect Matthew Reiff, allegedly targeted storage units at the U-Haul on 4725 Gettysburg Road on Friday, June 16, 2023, police said.

Management at the facility reported that locks were cut from three outdoor storage units, and one customer said $70,000 in cash had been stolen from a tote inside their unit. The victim suspected an estranged family member was involved, prompting an investigation, police detailed.

Authorities said their investigation revealed that Brown and Reiff cut a hole in the property’s fence to access the units before taking the cash.

Brown faces charges including Felony Burglary, Felony Criminal Trespass, and Felony Theft By Unlawful Taking, according to the arrest affidavit.

He was arraigned before Magisterial District Judge Delozier on the charges and is awaiting further court proceedings.

Reiff's status and court details were not disclosed.

