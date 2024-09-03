Patrice Brittini (alternative spelling, Brittany) Sessions, of Middletown, is accused of assaulting a McDonald's employee and resisting arrest after she was asked to leave the McDonald's located at 1100 Carlisle Road in Camp Hill Friday night, Aug. 30, as detailed in a release by the Lower Allen Township Police Department.

Officers were called to the fast food restaurant around 10:19 p.m. that evening.

The manager explained to the officers that Sessions was with a group of teenage boys who had been asked to leave if they were not going to purchase anything. That's when the boys "started a verbal altercation" with the manager, as stated in the release. Soon, Sessions came over to the employees and also started a verbal altercation, so she too was asked to leave, the manager told the police.

Then the following happened, as stated in the release:

"She remained in the store threatening to fight the store employees and threw food trays with food items on them off the counter causing a mess. During the verbal altercation, she made multiple attempts to enter the area behind the counter that separates customers and employees. Additionally, she struck an employee in the nose with an open hand."

Sessions did eventually leave the McDonald's to go across the street to speak with investigating officers. She admitted to being in the restaurant with the teens but denied the slap. After the police explained she was going to be charged for her disorderly conduct, "she refused to identify herself" or any of the boys, then she attempted to go to her car and leave.

Here's what the police say happened next:

"After advising her that she was not free to leave again, she started yelling and becoming disorderly, to which she was advised that she was going to be detained in handcuffs. As officers attempted to handcuff her, Sessions resisted and did not obey lawful commands. Sessions was taken to the ground and placed under arrest for resisting arrest."

Sessions was charged with misdemeanor simple assault, misdemeanor resisting arrest, and misdemeanor disorderly conduct, according to the police. Court documents on the incident were unavailable at the time of publishing.

Sessions has a criminal record going back to 2006. Her past convictions include the following:

Misdemeanor False Identification To Law Enforcement Officer.

Misdemeanor Disorderly Conduct Engage In Fighting.

Misdemeanor Simple Assault.

Felony Aggravated Assault.

Misdemeanor Resist Arrest/Other Law Enforcement.

Summary Harassment.

Misdemeanor Trespass.

Mismeadnor Terroristic Threats.

Misdemeanor Fail To Disperse Upon Official Order.

Misdemeanor Disorderly Conduct Engage In Fighting.

Her preliminary hearing date has yet to be released for this most recent arrest.

