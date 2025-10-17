The crash happened on Mulberry Drive near Woods Drive in Silver Spring Township on Thursday afternoon, Oct. 16, according to the New Kingstown Fire Company.

Crews arrived to find the vehicle split apart, with debris scattered across the roadway, Chief Curtis Hall said in the release.

The driver had self-extricated before responders arrived and was transported to the hospital by EMS. Their condition has not been released.

Fire crews remained on scene for about 45 minutes assisting the tow company.

The car was completely destroyed in the crash.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Camp Hill and receive free news updates.