Fair 60°

SHARE

Car Split In Two After Crashing In Silver Spring Township

A car was ripped in two after slamming into a tree in Cumberland County, fire officials announced on Friday, Oct. 17.

The car split in half.

The car split in half.

 Photo Credit: New Kingstown Fire Co.
Jillian Pikora
Email me Read More Stories

The crash happened on Mulberry Drive near Woods Drive in Silver Spring Township on Thursday afternoon, Oct. 16, according to the New Kingstown Fire Company.

Crews arrived to find the vehicle split apart, with debris scattered across the roadway, Chief Curtis Hall said in the release.

The driver had self-extricated before responders arrived and was transported to the hospital by EMS. Their condition has not been released.

Fire crews remained on scene for about 45 minutes assisting the tow company.

The car was completely destroyed in the crash.

to follow Daily Voice Camp Hill and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE