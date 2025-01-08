Overcast 30°

Capital City Mall Employee Exposed Himself To Juvenile In Stockroom: Police

A Harrisburg man has been charged after allegedly exposing himself to a juvenile coworker in the stockroom of a store at Capital City Mall, Lower Allen Township police announced on Tuesday, Jan. 8, 2025.

Charles Vernard Terry and Capital City Mall

 Photo Credit: Google Maps (Street View); Lower Allen Township PD (overlay)
A Lower Allen Township Public Safety and OEM vehicle.

 Photo Credit: Lower Allen Township Public Safety and OEM
Jillian Pikora
Charles Vernard Terry, 27, reportedly asked a juvenile employee to help him in the stockroom of the mall on Friday, Dec. 13, 2024, at approximately 9:40 a.m., according to police.

While in the stockroom, Terry pulled down his pants, exposing himself to the victim, police said. He also made inappropriate sexual comments during the incident, authorities added.

An investigation uncovered two additional victims who claimed Terry made inappropriate comments and unsolicited contact with them, police said.

Terry turned himself in to Magisterial District Judge Delozier on Tuesday, Jan. 8, 2025. He was subsequently taken to Cumberland County Prison, authorities said.

Terry has been charged with of Corruption of Minors, Unlawful Contact with a Minor, Indecent Exposure, and Indecent Assault, according to police and court documents.

