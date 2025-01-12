Fair 29°

Camp Hill Sex Offender Arrested For Failing To Register, Police Say

A Camp Hill man was accused of failing to register as a sex offender, authorities said.

Demetrius Fallings Jr., 32, Camp Hill, PA.

 Photo Credit: Pennsylvania State Police
Chris Spiker
Demetrius Fallings Jr., 32, was charged with failure to comply with registration requirements, the East Pennsboro Township Police Department said.

Officers responded to the 100 block of Richland Lane in Camp Hill at around 8 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 9, 2024. State police requested a follow-up to locate Fallings.

Investigators confirmed Fallings had violated Megan's Law registration requirements. Fallings first registered as a sex offender on Wednesday, June 3, 2015, after he was convicted of a corruption of minors charge, according to the state's Megan's Law website.

Fallings was classified as a tier 1 offender, indicating a low risk of reoffending. Tier 1 offenders in Pennsylvania must update their registration annually for 15 years.

Fallings was arrested and scheduled for a preliminary hearing.

