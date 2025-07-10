Camp Hill Man Tries To Disarm Officer During Welfare Check, Police Say

The 45-year-old man was acting erratically and yelling at a home on the 300 block of Regent Street when officers responded to a welfare call at 3:54 p.m. on Monday, March 10, according to the Camp Hill Police Department.

Police attempted to de-escalate the situation, but the man continued his behavior and posed a danger to himself and others inside the home, the department said.

While officers tried to take him into custody, the man attempted to assault them and reached for a weapon on one of the officers, police stated.

He was ultimately subdued and charged with Felony Disarming A Law Enforcement Officer and Misdemeanor Resisting Arrest, police said.

