Mostly Cloudy 83°

SHARE

Camp Hill Man Tries To Disarm Officer During Welfare Check, Police Say

A Camp Hill man tried to disarm an officer while resisting arrest during a welfare check, borough police announced in a release issued Monday, July 7.

A Camp Hill Police Department vehicle.

A Camp Hill Police Department vehicle.

 Photo Credit: Camp Hill Police Department
Jillian Pikora
Email me Read More Stories

The 45-year-old man was acting erratically and yelling at a home on the 300 block of Regent Street when officers responded to a welfare call at 3:54 p.m. on Monday, March 10, according to the Camp Hill Police Department.

Police attempted to de-escalate the situation, but the man continued his behavior and posed a danger to himself and others inside the home, the department said.

While officers tried to take him into custody, the man attempted to assault them and reached for a weapon on one of the officers, police stated.

He was ultimately subdued and charged with Felony Disarming A Law Enforcement Officer and Misdemeanor Resisting Arrest, police said.

to follow Daily Voice Camp Hill and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE