Cameron Jacob Lerew, 19, of Fairview Township, was taken into custody after police responded to an assault call on the 1100 block of Carlisle Road on Wednesday, Dec. 4, at 4:09 p.m., according to the Lower Allen Township Police Department.

While en route, dispatch reported that two males and a female believed to be involved were seen near the McDonald’s at 1101 Carlisle Road, police said. Upon arrival, officers spotted a man matching a suspect's description walking away from the restaurant.

An officer recognized the man as Lerew, who was wanted on felony charges for possession with intent to deliver, police detailed in the release.

When the officer attempted to arrest Lerew, he allegedly resisted and fled on foot. After a brief chase, police caught Lerew and took him into custody.

A search of Lerew’s belongings revealed multiple bags of suspected methamphetamine packaged for sale, a digital scale, and other drug paraphernalia, authorities said.

Lerew was arraigned and is being held at Cumberland County Prison on charges including:

Felony Possession With Intent to Deliver

Misdemeanor Evading Arrest or Detention on Foot

Misdemeanor Flight to Avoid Apprehension

Misdemeanor Possession of a Controlled Substance

Misdemeanor Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

The investigation remains ongoing, police said.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Camp Hill and receive free news updates.