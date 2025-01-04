Amazon Tractor-Trailer Crash Injures Driver, Shuts Down US Rt 15 In Upper Allen

The collision occurred near South Market Street when the Amazon truck driver lost control of the vehicle due to excessive speed for the conditions, Upper Allen Police said. The tractor-trailer struck the center guardrail, sending debris flying into the opposing lanes.

A Nissan Maxima traveling southbound was hit by the guardrail, injuring the driver, who was transported to a nearby hospital by Life Lion EMS, authorities said. At least two other vehicles were struck by debris, though no additional injuries were reported.

The crash caused significant disruptions, with the roadway closed for several hours as emergency responders worked to clear the scene. Upper Allen Fire Department assisted police in managing the incident, officials said.

US Route 15 has since reopened.

