Overcast 30°

SHARE

Amazon Tractor-Trailer Crash Injures Driver, Shuts Down US Rt 15 In Upper Allen

An Amazon tractor-trailer crash on US Route 15 in Upper Allen Township injured one driver and shut down the highway for several hours, police announced on Friday, Jan. 3.

The scene of the Amazon tractor-trailer crash on Route 15 in Upper Allen Township. 

The scene of the Amazon tractor-trailer crash on Route 15 in Upper Allen Township. 

 Photo Credit: Upper Allen Township PD
Upper Allen Township PD

Upper Allen Township PD

 Photo Credit: Upper Allen Township PD
Jillian Pikora
Email me Read More Stories

The collision occurred near South Market Street when the Amazon truck driver lost control of the vehicle due to excessive speed for the conditions, Upper Allen Police said. The tractor-trailer struck the center guardrail, sending debris flying into the opposing lanes.

A Nissan Maxima traveling southbound was hit by the guardrail, injuring the driver, who was transported to a nearby hospital by Life Lion EMS, authorities said. At least two other vehicles were struck by debris, though no additional injuries were reported.

The crash caused significant disruptions, with the roadway closed for several hours as emergency responders worked to clear the scene. Upper Allen Fire Department assisted police in managing the incident, officials said.

US Route 15 has since reopened.

to follow Daily Voice Camp Hill and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE