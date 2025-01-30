Amanda Marie Baker, 40, left her assigned location at Dickey’s Barbecue Pit on the Carlisle Pike in Mechanicsburg around 4:45 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 29, 2025, according to the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office. Officials said she was seen entering a vehicle before disappearing.

Baker had been incarcerated at the Cumberland County Prison since Sept. 24, 2024, on charges including Simple Assault, Retail Theft, and Criminal Mischief. Authorities launched an immediate search for her, urging the public to report sightings.

The Sheriff's Office issued an update later in the evening confirming Baker had been located and was back in custody. No additional details were released on how or where she was found. A misdemeanor charge for escape has been filed, according to her latest court docket.

Baker has a history of run-ins with the law, including a 2022 incident where she was found completely nude and intoxicated inside a Sheetz store on Harrisburg Pike in Middlesex Township. At the time, police charged her with Indecent Exposure and Public Drunkenness and she was later convicted of those misdemeanors. Court records also show she was out on $1,000 bail for felony retail theft at the time of that arrest.

Anyone with further information on Baker’s recent escape is asked to contact the Cumberland County Sheriff's Office at 717.240.7322 during business hours or the Cumberland County Department of Public Safety at 717.243.4121 after hours.

