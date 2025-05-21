Light Rain Fog/Mist 55°

7 More Men Busted In PA Human Trafficking Sting After Former Lowe’s Regional Manager’s Arrest

Just weeks after a former Lowe’s regional manager was busted in a Cumberland County human trafficking sting, seven more men have been arrested in a new undercover operation, District Attorney Seán M. McCormack announced on Wednesday, May 21.

The seven men arrested in the human trafficking sting. 

 Photo Credit: Cumberland County District Attorney's Office
The latest sweep, Operation Impact Demand XI, took place on Tuesday, May 14 at a hotel in East Pennsboro Township, led by the Cumberland County Human Trafficking Task Force with help from the East Pennsboro Township and Silver Spring Township police departments.

This comes in the wake of April’s Operation Impact Demand X, where Seth Finkey, 45, of Carlisle, was arrested and identified as a district manager for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. based in the Reading area. He is no longer employed by Lowe’s, according to recent updates.

“Those people who continue to prey on others will be arrested and prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law,” McCormack said following the latest arrests.

In this newest sting, authorities say the following individuals attempted to engage in prostitution by soliciting female escorts for sex and will face preliminary hearings at District Court 09-1-03:

  1. James Cropf, 60, of Mechanicsburg
  2. Brett Donnelly, 62, of Harrisburg
  3. Kenneth England, 35, of Harrisburg
  4. Brian Groff, 33, of Mount Joy
  5. Ismail Guler, 50, of Mechanicsburg
  6. Kurtis Page, 42, of Carlisle
  7. Assamee Shabazz, 38, of York

The ongoing crackdown has now led to 98 arrests since it began in June 2022.

