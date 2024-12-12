A high-content wolf-dog (estimated to be 80-90% wolf), caused a stir in Lower Bucks County as it wandered through Bristol Borough, Pennsylvania, around Thanksgiving. Named “Bristol” after the location where it was found, the hybrid animal—a cross between a domestic dog and a gray wolf—was safely captured and transported to a New Jersey wolfdog sanctuary.

The borough’s animal control officer and the Pennsylvania Game Commission initially attempted to catch the elusive animal but were unsuccessful, according to Colleen Bell of GoodBoy Dog Recovery, a nonprofit specializing in hard-to-catch dogs. Bell said she was contacted by the Game Warden and Howling Woods Farm, a wolfdog sanctuary, for assistance.

Using raw meat to lure the animal closer the wolfdog lured into a soccer net.

After pinning “Bristol” against a fence, the recovery team successfully slipped a lead on the wolfdog, who was then secured in a crate despite attempts to chew through the leash.

“Bristol” was safely transported to Howling Woods Farms in Jackson, New Jersey, where further coordination with the Game Warden will determine his permanent placement.

GoodBoy Dog Recovery, a Delaware County-based nonprofit, has gained recognition for its expertise in recovering hard-to-find and abandoned dogs. The organization called the Thanksgiving rescue “a Thanksgiving to remember.”

Click here to follow Daily Voice Bristol and receive free news updates.