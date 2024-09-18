April (Lynette) Campbell Precha, 37, has an active warrant for several felonies including aggravated assault and person not to have a firearm, Bristol Township police said in a press release.

Precha is still considered to be armed. Police are asking everyone to use caution and not approach her, they explained. She served prison time in 2011 for theft, according to court records.

Bristol Township Police were dispatched to a disorderly person at 1214 Veterans Highway, Bucks County Assistance Office., on Sept. 8 at about 9 a.m., police said.

No one was hurt during the shooting, they said.

Precha fled on foot.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Bristol Township Police at 215-785-4040 nonemergency line, or 215-788-8289 for the anonymous tip line. You can also email a tip to crimetips@btpolice.com.

