Small Alligator Captured From Magnolia Lake In Bristol By Florida Wildlife Expert

The reptile was caught Thursday evening by Kyle Asplundh of Jupiter Alligator and Wildlife Sanctuary, a Florida resident who grew up in Bucks County, according to the Park Rangers.

Rangers took custody of the male alligator from Asplundh around 10:30 p.m., officials said. Asplundh told them he planned to house the animal at his sanctuary.

The alligator spent the night with Rangers before being returned to Asplundh on Friday morning for safe keeping.

“We are happy to report that the alligator seen yesterday in Magnolia Lake has been safely captured by a person who has experience with these animals,” Park Ranger Chief Patrick Durkin said in a statement. “Bucks County Parks and Recreation and the Park Rangers thank Mr. Asplundh for his help in bringing this unusual incident to a close, as well as Bristol Township Police for their assistance.”

Magnolia Lake is managed by Bucks County Parks and Recreation as part of the Silver Lake Nature Center. Alligators are not native to Bucks County, and it is not immediately known how the animal ended up in the lake.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Bristol and receive free news updates.