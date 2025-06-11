Shots Fired At Officer Sparks Chase, Armed Standoff In Marlborough: Bucks DA

The incident began around 11:57 a.m. with multiple 911 calls about a white man firing shots from a black Mustang near 1600 Swamp Creek Road, according to Marlborough Police Chief Darren Morgan. Callers said the suspect also threatened a bicyclist and fired into nearby woods.

An officer located the suspect’s vehicle at 12:04 p.m., but the man fled, authorities said. During the ensuing seven-minute pursuit, the suspect allegedly fired several rounds at the marked patrol car. Neither the officer nor the vehicle was struck.

The pursuit ended at 12:11 p.m. on Ridge Road in West Rockhill Township, Bucks County, where the suspect reportedly fired multiple weapons and engaged in a tense standoff with law enforcement.

Two SWAT teams and officers from multiple departments in Montgomery and Bucks counties responded.

The suspect surrendered peacefully at 2:24 p.m. and was taken into custody, officials said. No injuries were reported.

The Montgomery County Detective Bureau is assisting with the investigation. Charges are expected.

