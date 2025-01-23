Lex Heinisch, remembered as a passionate and joyful child, had been a student at Mill Creek since kindergarten. Known for his love of soccer, Metallica, playing guitar, and Squid Games, Lex poured his heart into everything he did, touching the lives of many in the community.

"It is with profound sadness that I share that one of our students died in his home on Tuesday evening after an accident," Superintendent Michael Nitti said in a letter to the school community. "We appreciate your understanding as the school community comes together to support the family and each other during this very difficult time."

The Hulmeville Lightning soccer family, where Lex was a beloved teammate, described him as “sweet and crazy,” with a contagious energy on and off the field. A GoFundMe has been launched to help Lex’s family cover funeral expenses and ease their financial burden during this heartbreaking time. The campaign has already raised over $27,000 of its $35,000 goal.

Counselors from the district’s Crisis Team have been made available to support students, staff, and families grieving this loss.

"If you feel that your child is having difficulty coping with this event, please let us know as soon as possible," Nitti said, emphasizing that counselors would work with faculty to identify anyone in need of ongoing support.

The school district extended its condolences to Lex’s family—Lou, Lynn, Liam, and Lucas—and all those affected, describing the community as one in mourning.

Donations to support the Heinisch family can be made here.

