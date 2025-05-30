Quashaad Rodney James, 29, pleaded guilty to perjury and false swearing during a video hearing before Bucks County Common Pleas Judge Wallace H. Bateman Jr., according to the District Attorney’s Office. He was sentenced to 1½ to 6 years in state prison, along with a concurrent two-year probation term.

James falsely identified another man as the shooter while testifying before the Investigating Grand Jury on two separate occasions, the DA said. That person was later cleared of any involvement, following an investigation by Bucks County detectives.

“Lying to the Grand Jury not only impeded a homicide investigation but also wrongly implicated an innocent man,” said Deputy District Attorney Brittney M. Kern during the sentencing hearing.

James is already serving a 20- to 40-year sentence from an unrelated Philadelphia case. His new sentence will begin after he is paroled.

This case is tied to the recent conviction of Kelvontae Nasheed Perry, 30, also of Bristol Township. Perry was sentenced on May 7 to 21½ to 44 years in state prison for third-degree murder in Love’s death.

Love, 21, was gunned down in the 1800 block of Edgely Road on Dec. 23, 2020, after Perry and a co-conspirator tracked his car and opened fire. He had been giving a friend a ride at the time and was not involved in the feud that led to the shooting, investigators said.

The co-conspirator in Love’s murder has not been charged.

