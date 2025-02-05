John V. Dutton, 55, was investigated after the victims’ mother discovered a disguised spy camera in the bathroom of the home she shared with him in August 2023. She noticed a USB charging device with a small camera positioned toward the shower, prosecutors said.

Suspicious of Dutton’s insistence on not using a shower curtain or opting for a clear one, she unplugged the device but left it in place. Moments later, Dutton entered the bathroom and stayed inside for an extended period. When he left, the device was gone, authorities said. A second camera was later found in the pool cabana area of the backyard.

Bristol police executed a search warrant on the home in November 2023, seizing Dutton’s phone and uncovering videos of the girls undressing and showering between February 2021 and March 2023, police said. Methamphetamine was also found during the search.

Further investigation into Dutton’s iCloud account revealed 261 audio and video recordings of the victims, some in partial or full nudity, spanning a two-year period, detectives said.

Dutton was later charged with multiple counts of invasion of privacy and interception of oral communications. He pled guilty before Common Pleas Judge Charissa J. Liller on Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2025. His sentencing date has not been set.

The case was investigated by Bristol Township Police Detective Al Asmann with assistance from Bucks County Detectives. Chief Deputy District Attorney Kristin M. McElroy prosecuted the case.

