Jacob N. Mamolou, of Azalea Lane, was sentenced to two to four years in a state correctional institution following his guilty plea to one count of child pornography on June 26, court records show.

Judge Wallace H. Bateman Jr. handed down the sentence in Bucks County Common Pleas Court, also ordering five years of consecutive probation and requiring Mamolou to register as a sex offender for 15 years under SORNA.

Mamolou’s conviction stems from a Pennsylvania State Police Computer Crime Unit investigation launched on Dec. 4, 2024. Investigators tracked a computer user requesting blocks of suspected child pornography files to an IP address registered to Mamolou’s Verizon account.

On Jan. 22, 2025, police executed a search warrant at his home. Forensic examinations of 45 seized devices revealed more than 12,000 images and videos depicting children, including toddlers as young as 18 months.

An encrypted 8TB hard drive inside a custom-built PC contained more than 11,886 of those files, authorities said. The PC also stored Mamolou’s personal information, including a utility bill in his name, saved credit card data, and linked email accounts.

Investigators also searched Mamolou’s Google Pixel 6 phone, finding more than 86 additional child pornography files.

The case was prosecuted by Deputy District Attorney Monica W. Furber with assistance from the Bristol Township Police Department and the Pennsylvania Office of Attorney General.

