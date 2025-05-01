‘I’ll Get My Gun’: Wanted Bristol Man Sparks SWAT Standoff, Sheriff Says

John Chambers, 52, had been dodging authorities after failing to appear in court on assault-related charges when deputies finally tracked him to a home on the zero block of Wildflower Road, according to the Bucks County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies surrounded the house early Thursday morning and spotted Chambers inside. But when they tried to make contact, the situation quickly escalated—Chambers allegedly became combative and warned he would “retrieve a firearm,” Sheriff Fred Harran said.

Fearing a deadly confrontation, deputies locked down the scene and called in the Bucks County South SWAT team. Negotiators took over, engaging Chambers in a high-stakes standoff that stretched nearly 90 minutes.

Chambers eventually surrendered without anyone getting hurt, authorities confirmed.

He was taken into custody and transported to the Bucks County Correctional Facility. Additional charges are expected.

“Serving arrest warrants is one of the most dangerous things our deputies do,” Sheriff Harran said. “You never know what you’re walking into—or how the suspect will react. Our team handled this with professionalism and courage.”

The Bucks County Sheriff’s Office says it has reduced its backlog of warrants by 40% since 2022. Officials are urging anyone with outstanding warrants to come forward before enforcement operations escalate.

Those wishing to resolve their cases voluntarily can contact the Warrant Division at 215-348-6126 or SheriffWarrants@buckscounty.org.

