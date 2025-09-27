Fishermen Shoot Man With Firearm At Neshaminy State Park: Pennsylvania State Police

The man went to the park with a firearm and encountered an 18-year-old from Philadelphia and a 22-year-old from Bensalem while they were fishing, according to the Pennsylvania State Police. The 22-year-old fired a handgun, striking the 47-year-old in the leg, authorities said.

The wounded man fled the marina in his vehicle before stopping, where Bensalem EMS treated him and transported him to a local hospital, troopers said.

State police said there is no danger to the public.

The Troop M Trevose Criminal Investigation Unit is leading the case. Witnesses are asked to contact PSP Trevose at 215-942-3900. Bristol Township and Bensalem Township police also assisted at the scene.

