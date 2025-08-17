Fair 88°

SHARE

Ed Margavich Dies After Line Of Duty Injuries In Croydon

A Croydon firefighter who dedicated more than six decades to protecting his community has died from injuries sustained in the line of duty, the Third District Volunteer Fire Company announced.

Ed Margavich

Ed Margavich

Photo Credit: Third District Volunteer Fire Company Station 14
Jillian Pikora
Email me Read More Stories

Ed Margavich, 80, was injured while responding to a van fire that spread to a nearby home on Friday, Aug. 8 in Croydon, officials said. The blaze was later determined to be arson.

Margavich, a lifelong member of the fire company who joined in 1960, was directing traffic at the scene before returning to the firehouse for equipment, according to the department. While inside, he fell and broke his femur. Despite treatment, his condition worsened, and he succumbed to his injuries last week.

Two other firefighters were also injured in the fire.

For the first time in Station 14’s 70-year history, the company has lost a firefighter in the line of duty.

Margavich rose through the ranks to serve as Chief and later Fire Police Captain during his career, but he remained one of the company’s most active members, often answering calls in the middle of the night. “He was known for his kindness, wisdom, and the infectious laughter that brightened our meetings,” the department said in its statement.

Outside Station 14, the flag now flies at half-staff. A memorial sits at the front steps where flowers have begun to pile, and Margavich’s fire-truck red car remains parked outside the bay doors.

A memorial has also been placed in front of the firehouse and is open to the public.

to follow Daily Voice Bristol and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE