Ed Margavich, 80, was injured while responding to a van fire that spread to a nearby home on Friday, Aug. 8 in Croydon, officials said. The blaze was later determined to be arson.

Margavich, a lifelong member of the fire company who joined in 1960, was directing traffic at the scene before returning to the firehouse for equipment, according to the department. While inside, he fell and broke his femur. Despite treatment, his condition worsened, and he succumbed to his injuries last week.

Two other firefighters were also injured in the fire.

For the first time in Station 14’s 70-year history, the company has lost a firefighter in the line of duty.

Margavich rose through the ranks to serve as Chief and later Fire Police Captain during his career, but he remained one of the company’s most active members, often answering calls in the middle of the night. “He was known for his kindness, wisdom, and the infectious laughter that brightened our meetings,” the department said in its statement.

Outside Station 14, the flag now flies at half-staff. A memorial sits at the front steps where flowers have begun to pile, and Margavich’s fire-truck red car remains parked outside the bay doors.

A memorial has also been placed in front of the firehouse and is open to the public.

