DUI Mustang Driver Arraigned In Double Fatal I-95 Crash

Dimple Patel, 23, of Philadelphia, faces multiple charges including DUI, prohibited text-based communication, and homicide by vehicle by DUI in the Sunday, March 3 crash that killed Tolobek Esenbekov and Aktilek Baktybekov.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, Baktybekov's red Toyota Prius was disabled on the left shoulder and partially in the left lane, and Esenbekov's gray Hyundai was parked behind him, when Patel struck the back of Esenbekov's car in her 2022 yellow Ford Mustang Mach-E around 3:20 a.m.

Patel was going about 71 mph in her Mach-E and was using the BlueCruise hands-free driving feature when the crash at mile post 26.8 happened, police said.

Baktybekov, born in 2002, and Esenbekov, born in 2003, both died, according to a GoFundMe started for their families. The two appear to have been from Kyrgyzstan, as the GoFundMe page is also written in Kyrgyz.

Patel is due to reappear in court for a preliminary hearing on Sept. 27, records show.

