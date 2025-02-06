Courtney Soyka, 32, and Marcus Maddela, 45, of Coventry Avenue in Bristol Township, have been charged with two counts each of felony child endangerment and conspiracy, according to the Bucks County District Attorney’s Office.

Investigators said the twins were born prematurely at 32 weeks on Oct. 7, 2024, and remained in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) until they were healthy enough to be released. But the parents allegedly failed to take them to four critical medical check-ups and fed them so little that they became dangerously underweight, police said.

On Dec. 11, 2024, the infants were brought back to the hospital severely malnourished. One baby had only gained 1.62 pounds since birth, weighing 5.78 pounds, while the other had gained just 1.3 pounds, weighing 5.04 pounds, authorities said. Both were immediately transferred to St. Christopher’s Hospital in Philadelphia.

Doctors at St. Christopher’s found no underlying illnesses and said the twins’ weight improved significantly with routine formula feedings, indicating they had not been getting enough to eat at home, according to the DA’s office. A physician noted that their malnutrition could have been prevented if they had been taken to their scheduled pediatric appointments.

Bristol Township Detective John Jennings led the investigation. The case is being prosecuted by Deputy District Attorney Brittney M. Kern.

Soyka and Maddela were arraigned before Magisterial District Judge Terrance Hughes and remanded to Bucks County Correctional Facility on $500,000 bail, 10 percent.

