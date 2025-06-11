Christopher Cramp, 56, and his eldest son, David Cramp, 31, were pulling 24-year-old Thomas Cramp off the tracks when all three were hit by southbound Train 85, according to the redacted Amtrak Police report. Thomas had just fallen toward an adjacent line after what officers believe was a suicide attempt; his family tried to save him, witnesses told investigators.

The struggle unfolded moments after SEPTA dispatchers warned engineers of “trespassers in the area,” the report says. Rounding Grundy Curve, Train 85’s engineer spotted the trio, sounded his horn, and threw the brakes into emergency—but the locomotive was still clocking 110 mph when it reached them. The impact scattered remains across 673 feet of track and forced a shutdown of all four Northeast Corridor lines through Bristol for more than five hours while crews recovered the victims and sanitized the scene.

Bucks County Coroner Patricia Campi later ruled Christopher and David’s deaths accidental and Thomas’ death a suicide. All three men were fathers; Christopher, a certified peer specialist with Penndel Mental Health, was celebrated locally for his homeless outreach and suicide-prevention work.

“If there’s anyone who would give his own life trying to save someone else, it would be Chris,” friend and NAMI Bucks County director Nick Emeigh told Daily Voice. “He was a hero.”

Amtrak’s internal log shows cascading delays and cancellations along the corridor as far north as New York City. Investigators recovered head-end video from both Amtrak and SEPTA trains confirming the engineer’s account. No passengers or crew were hurt.

Multiple GoFundMe campaigns were launched by friends to help the Cramp children. You can donate here or here.

If you or someone you know is struggling, call or text the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline at 988. You are not alone

Click here to follow Daily Voice Bristol and receive free news updates.