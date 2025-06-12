Charles Joseph Bowne III, 35, pulled a revolver on a bicyclist along Swamp Creek Road in Marlborough Township just before noon on Wednesday, June 11, according to Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin R. Steele. Bowne allegedly stole the man’s bicycle and cellphone and fired at him as he fled on foot.

The victim flagged down a driver and called 911 at 11:57 a.m., authorities said. Sgt. Ted Baird of the Marlborough Township Police Department spotted Bowne’s dark blue Mustang minutes later and pulled in behind it. As the officer opened his door, Bowne allegedly pointed a gun out the window and fired directly at him.

Sgt. Baird ducked, then followed the Mustang as Bowne led officers on a slow-moving pursuit, shooting multiple times along the way, investigators wrote in the criminal complaint. The chase continued across Allentown Road and into Bucks County, where Bowne’s vehicle became stuck at a construction site on the 1800 block of Ridge Road in West Rockhill Township at 12:13 p.m.

Bowne continued shooting at officers before SWAT and negotiators from Bucks and Montgomery counties arrived, police said. At 2:42 p.m., Bowne surrendered without further incident.

Three loaded firearms were recovered from the Mustang, including a .44 Magnum Ruger Super Blackhawk revolver, a 7.62 mm Century Arms VSKA pistol, and a Ruger .22 Charger rifle, police said.

Bowne was arraigned Thursday by Magisterial District Judge Katherine McGill on charges including Attempted Murder, Robbery, Assault of a Law Enforcement Officer, Aggravated Assault, and related counts. Bail was denied due to his danger to the public, and he remains held at Montgomery County Correctional Facility.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 11 a.m. on June 23 before Judge Maureen Coggins.

