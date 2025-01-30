Carlos Navedo, 52, was sentenced to 35 to 70 years in a state correctional facility after being convicted in October of rape of a child, sexual assault, aggravated indecent assault, indecent assault, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, unlawful contact with a minor, and corruption of minors, prosecutors said.

Navedo began raping the girl in January 2021 when she was just 9 years old and continued the abuse until she was 12, according to investigators. He also showed her pornography, prosecutors said.

The victim, now 13, bravely testified at trial and delivered a powerful statement during sentencing, telling Common Pleas Judge Stephen A. Corr, “You took my childhood away from me.”

More than a dozen relatives packed the courtroom wearing purple and pink sweatshirts in support of the girl. Her mother, father, and other family members also shared the ongoing emotional trauma she endures, pleading with the judge to impose the maximum possible sentence.

“Protect our children and sentence this monster to the maximum sentence allowed,” one relative said.

Judge Corr assured the victim she was surrounded by people who would protect her.

“When things get dark, just think of everyone in this room right now,” he told her. “You have a ton of support.”

Along with the lengthy prison term, Navedo is barred from contacting the victim or her family. A state assessment found he did not meet the criteria to be classified as a sexually violent predator, but he must register as a Tier III sex offender under Megan’s Law for life, officials said.

“I commend this remarkably strong child and her team that fought so that justice could be served,” Bucks County District Attorney Jennifer Schorn said. “Thanks to the courage she displayed, despite having unimaginable acts inflicted upon her at such a young age, and to the tireless efforts of her team, this child predator will likely never see life outside of the four walls of a state correctional facility.”

Bristol Township Detective John Jennings led the investigation. Deputy District Attorney Brittney Kern prosecuted the case.

