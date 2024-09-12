As previously reported by Daily Voice, 40-year-old Andrew Gallo, of Bristol Township, PA (Bucks County), was arraigned Wednesday morning, Sept. 11 and remanded to the county jail under $5 million bail (10%).

The victims were identified in a newly released criminal complaint as s 24-year-old New Jersey woman (CV1), a 29-year-old New Jersey woman (CV2), 30-year-old Philadelphia woman (CV3), 22-year-old Bethlehem, PA woman (CV4), 18-year-old Philadelphia woman (CV5), and a 17-year-old Philadelphia girl (CV6) (scroll down for their stories).

The victims told authorities they met Gallo through the website sugardaddymeet.com, where he went by the username DREWSTER420 or KAE. The website states it is “a platform for generous men and attractive women looking to form honest relationships.”

Gallo arranged dates with women at his house, "boasting about the great drinks he would make for them," the DA noted explaining that "during their encounters, Gallo would surreptitiously provide the females with a controlled substance in their drinks."

A search of Gallo’s home in August would find that the alcohol he gave them, poured from a bottle of Casamigos tequila, tested positive for methamphetamine, the DA said.

Here are some of the victims' stories from the criminal complaint obtained by Daily Voice:

CV1's story: CV1 met Gallo at a Langhorne, PA restaurant before going to his house, where it was just the two of them and his dog in December 2023. There, Gallo made CV1 a drink, which she did not see him make, in the kitchen. She described the drink as having a sugar rim. CV1 only had one drink and finished the entire drink. After finishing the drink, CV1 said she felt “strange,” both energetic yet calm and cool. CV1 reported being choked a lot by Gallo during their sexual encounter that night, to the point he was restricting her airflow, and she had to tell him to stop. CV1 left the next day. CV1 left the following morning.

CV1 said five days later, she was drug tested as part of a job application, and the results turned up positive for multiple substances, including cocaine and methamphetamine. That’s when CV1 realized why she felt the way she did the night she met Gallo. Prior to being drug tested, CV1 would hang out with Gallo, bringing him food at work and hanging out with him at construction sites, where he worked. CV1 said she felt a lack of control during her sexual encounter with Gallo, “being unable to stop anything Gallo wished to do, after having consumed the beverage Gallo provided to her.”

CV2: CV2 began talking with Gallo in June 2023 and met in person soon after. Gallo asked the woman if she drank and said he was going to make her some drinks when they met. CV2 told Gallo she did not drink, to which Gallo never replied. He later asked CV2 if she drank wine, which she affirmed. CV2 said they set up a meeting and she went to his home in Levittown. When CV2 arrived, Gallo gave her a tour of his house, saying he rebuilt it after a fire. CV2 said Gallo then pulled a bottle of white wine out of his refrigerator and poured her a glass. CV2 saw the bottle had already been opened. Gallo went up to take a shower as he’d just finished work. When he came down about 30 minutes later, Gallo asked CV2 how she was feeling. At the time, she was feeling fine, but about 15 minutes later, she started feeling very aroused. CV2 said Gallo told her how he bought a bunch of lingerie for his ex-girlfriend and then told CV2 to put them on. She did, but felt like all of her inhibitions were gone and she would have done anything. CV2 then said she put the lingerie on and went to the bedroom. Gallo asked if she ever used se toys, to which she replied she had not. CV2 said she agreed to use the toys and ditn’ say no because she felt “a weird feeling, feeling very sexual.” CV2 said they had sex for a couple of hours.

CV2 said she’d had wine before and what she had been experiencing that night was unusual and not a feeling she had experienced the previous ties she drank wine. She confronted Gallo and asked if he had drugged her, to which Gallo replied that he had forgotten he had put Molly in the bottle of wine.

CV2 then described an incident what had happened in October 2023, when Gallo took her camping. CV2 said during the car ride, Gallo told her to try a new flavor of Mountain Dew, which had already been opened. About an hour after drinking the Mountain Dew, CV2 began feeling the same way she felt when she first met him, during the incident with the wine.

Gallo had also brought lingerie and sex toys to the campsite, where CV2 said Gallo told her to perform oral sex on him, and he began recording it on his cell phone. CV2 said she felt “high and out of it.”

CV2 said Gallo tried choking her while they were having sex, placing his hand around her throat and squeezing, trying to make her pass out. CV2 said she tried to fight against it, telling Gallo she was scared to pass out and didn’t want to be choked, but Gallo said “That’s how it works,” and that she was supposed to pass out because that’s the fun in it. Gallo also told CV2 to stop fighting it, and that the two would go on to have sex for hours in the tent. CV2 said she felt like she didn’t have control of her faculties, nor the ability to stop Gallo’s actions.

CV2 then described a separate incident in which she consumed “shrooms” with Gallo. She described the “shrooms” as a clear, pill-like capsule. After consuming the drug, CV2 had sex with Gallo. CV2 went to the hospital the following day because of how she was feeling, where a drug test turned up methamphetamine in her system and she was experiencing psychosis. CV2 said she didn’t sleep for four days. She confronted Gallo and told him about the test results. He responded by saying his friend “Frank” must have given him the wrong drugs.

If you went on a date with Gallo and feel you were drugged and want that allegation to be investigated, please contact Bristol Township Police Department Detective Emilyann Maialetti at 267-812-3024 or Bucks County Detectives at 215-348-6354.

You can also contact Bucks County Detectives at bucksda.org, or the BucksCrimeTips submission email, buckscrimetips@buckscounty.org.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Bristol and receive free news updates.