Arson: Three Charged In Bristol Township Conspiracy Case, Bucks DA

The fire broke out on the morning of Friday, Aug. 8, when Gavin Ross Montoya, 27, set a van ablaze in the driveway of a home at 713 Cedar Avenue in Croydon, investigators said. The flames spread to the side of the house, where five sleeping occupants were safely evacuated, according to the release.

Detectives determined that Charles William Vandenberg, 50, had solicited Montoya to set the van on fire and that Thomas J. Parker, 36, had driven him to and from the scene. Parker believed Montoya was going to rob someone inside the home, the affidavit says.

Video surveillance captured Montoya lighting an object, believed to be a flare, and throwing it into the van. Additional footage led detectives to Parker’s gray SUV. Parker later admitted giving Montoya a ride, believing he was committing a robbery for drugs, authorities said.

A search of Montoya’s phone revealed text messages from Vandenberg directing him to “GET ROAD FLARE” and instructing, “NEED THAT VAN TOURCHED,” prosecutors said.

Montoya and Vandenberg were charged with three counts of arson, six counts of recklessly endangering another person, and multiple related offenses, according to the DA. Vandenberg also faces criminal solicitation to commit arson. Parker was charged with criminal conspiracy to commit robbery and hindering apprehension.

Vandenberg was arraigned on Friday, Sept. 19, before Magisterial District Judge Terrence Hughes and sent to Bucks County Correctional Facility under $350,000 bail. Montoya and Parker will be arraigned at a later date.

The investigation also examined the death of Fire Police Captain Ed Margavich, 80, of the Third District Volunteer Fire Company. Margavich died on Friday, Aug. 15, from complications of a thigh bone fracture sustained after a fall at the fire station, officials said. While his death is recognized as line-of-duty, prosecutors said the law does not allow criminal liability against the arson suspects in connection with it.

The case was investigated by the Bristol Township Police Department, led by Detective Michael Grebloski, and is being prosecuted by Deputy District Attorney Alan J. Garabedian.

