Anthony Ortiz, 34, of Philadelphia, was sentenced to 4 years and 5 months to 13 years behind bars after pleading guilty to a violent series of domestic assaults and attempts to silence his victim.

Three Months Of Brutality

The attacks began on June 29, 2024, when Falls Township Police responded to a domestic call and found Ortiz actively assaulting his girlfriend. She had a swollen face and bruising around her eye. Her juvenile son, who tried to intervene, was left with abrasions and scratches.

Less than a month later, on July 21, Ortiz attacked her again in Bensalem Township—striking her in the face and preventing her from exiting a car and a Wawa store, all caught on surveillance video.

The final attack happened on August 25 while Ortiz was driving the woman to work. He punched, slapped, and choked her—then stabbed her repeatedly with a vape pen. The woman was left with visible marks around her neck and extensive bruising.

Ortiz accused the woman of infidelity throughout the violent episodes, the DA explained.

Witness Intimidation Campaign

In the weeks before his September court dates, Ortiz launched a pressure campaign to keep the woman from testifying.

“Stand your ground and tell them… I’m not taking no stand, I’m not testifying… I’m not doing none of that,” he texted her, according to investigators. He also warned her there would be consequences if she appeared in court.

The woman ultimately missed one scheduled hearing.

Guilty Plea, Aggravated Sentence

Ortiz pleaded guilty to strangulation, intimidation of witnesses, unlawful restraint, simple assault, harassment, and recklessly endangering another person in an open plea before Common Pleas Judge Stephen A. Corr on Monday, June 10, 2025.

Due to the severity of the offenses, Corr sentenced him in the aggravated range. Ortiz was also ordered to undergo domestic violence supervision, complete a mental health evaluation, and avoid any contact with the victims.

The case was prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Sean P. Lawall and investigated by Falls Township and Bensalem Township police departments.

The Bucks County District Attorney’s Office said it remains committed to holding violent offenders accountable—even when victims are pressured to remain silent.

