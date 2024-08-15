Tractor-Trailer Driver Killed In Fiery Carbon County Crash

The crash happened around 3:40 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 14 in Kidder Township near mile marker 279, according to Pennsylvania State Police.

The tractor-trailer was traveling west when it veered to the left leaving the highway. The tractor-trailer struck a tree and came to rest in the center median of I-80.

The driver, who was not identified, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The truck became engulfed in flames.

The passenger, 32-year-old Maftuna Nigmatulleva of Brooklyn, NY, was found unresponsive outside of the truck near the driver's side by a passerby. She was taken to the hospital.

