Gerald Lee Roberts was found guilty of rape of a child, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse of a child, aggravated indecent assault of a child, and indecent assault of a person less than 13 years of age, according to the Bucks County District Attorney's Office.

He will be sentenced by Common Pleas Judge Stephen A. Corr on Nov. 22. Roberts posted $5,000 bail, according to court records.

The victim testified during the trial that she was sexually assaulted by Roberts when she was between the ages of 9 and 12 years old at a Bristol Township home, Roberts’ place of employment, and his previous residence in Philadelphia, the DA said.

The girl was in the care of Roberts at the time of the assaults.

Last year, Bristol Township Police Detective Alexander Asmann took part in a forensic interview with the victim, leading to charges being filed against Roberts in May 2023.

The case was investigated by the Bristol Township Police Department and was prosecuted by Chief Deputy District Attorney Kristin McElroy.

